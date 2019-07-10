Missing Rochester man’s SUV found engulfed in flames in Florida

BRANDON, Fla. (WROC) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV belonging to a missing Rochester man was found early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. a blue Chevrolet Equinox that belongs to Samuel Ortiz, 39, was found engulfed in flames on Russell Lane in the community of Brandon.

Samuel Ortiz of Rochester was last seen on July 6

Ortiz’s brother says he was last seen at Cam’s Pizza on East Avenue in Rochester on July 6 wearing blue jeans, an unknown color t-shirt, and a gold Jesus necklace. He is 5′ 9″ and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Rochester police by calling 911.