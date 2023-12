ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Deputies said Lia Houser, 16, is missing from 49 Cedar Terrace in Hilton. They add Lia’s mother was originally in contact with her via social media, and claimed Lia told her mother she would return home — but has not yet done so.

Houser is described as standing at 5′ 4″, weighing 105 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.