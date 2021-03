PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man out of Penfield.

85-year-old David Bills was last seen in the area Winding Creek Lane around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tweed jacket, black jeans, and a brown hat.

Bills is 5’7, 165lbs, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911