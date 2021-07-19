Missing Parma man William Mason declared dead after remains identified

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Missing Parma man William Mason was declared dead Monday by officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason, 69, was last seen on Tuesday, May 25 around 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

Last month, officials announced the case transitioned into a murder investigation after human remains were found in a fire pit near Mason’s residence.

Officials said in June then they believed the remains would later be identified as Mason, and that suspicion was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.

Police say video evidence confirmed there was a fire in the aforementioned fire pit between May 25 and May 26.

Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Monday to discuss this update.

Investigative Sgt. David Bolton said last month that there were two persons of interest who have spoken with authorities in regards to the investigation. At this time no arrests have been made.

In late May, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple local fire departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and the Massasauga Search and Rescue Team launched an exhaustive search effort of Mason’s property and the surrounding area.

Shortly thereafter, officials say the investigation was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Section, which began tracking and developing leads. Their involvement led to the execution of a number of search warrants being executed, including an extensive searches of a home at 592 Trimmer Road, and Mason’s West Ridge Road property.

