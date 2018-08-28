Missing New Jersey man man found safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carlisle Lee

MENDON, NY (WROC) - UPDATE: Deputies say Lee has been found safe.

The vehicle of a New Jersey man, who has been reported missing, has been located in the Town of Mendon.

According to an alert issued by the state, Carlisle Lee was last seen in Plainsboro, New Jersey on Sunday, but Tuesday morning his vehicle was found abandoned on Cole Road in Mendon.

Now, deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Lee, who is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing all black, to call 911 or the sheriff's office at (585)753-4174.

Lee is 21-years-old, six-feet tall and around 150 pounds.