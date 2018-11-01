Missing Massachusetts man found dead in Oneonta

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - The body of a Massachusetts man reported missing last week was found Tuesday afternoon in Oneonta.

Steven Kassirer, 53, had been staying with family in Irondequoit after the death of his father. His car was found in the Safe-lite parking lot next door to the state police station on Oneida Street.

His body was found in the ravine behind Oneida Street, and his identity was confirmed later in the day.

Police say the death is not being considered suspicious at this time.