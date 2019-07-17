Missing dog ‘Truffles’ found safe, woman arrested

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A missing local dog has been found.

“Truffles” was located on Prospect Street in the Village of Newark on Tuesday. The dog was found safe and in good health, according to authorities.

Officials with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario County Humane Society say 30-year-old Kelly Price took Truffles from the owner’s unlocked vehicle on Sunday, because she thought the dog was left in an unattended hot car. However, Price never notified authorities of the incident.

As a result of a police investigation, Price was arrested and charged with petit larceny. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date, and was released from custody.

Truffles was taken to the Ontario County Humane Society and returned to her owner.

Officials from both the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario County Humane Society extend their thanks to the public from tips received by both offices during their investigation.