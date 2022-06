ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they are seeking information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old female Friday.

Officers describe Madison O’Connor as being 5’5″ and weighing approximately 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the Ashwood Knolls area of the Town of Chili around 2 p.m. Friday. She told her mother she was in New York City where she is believed to be.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.