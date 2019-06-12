Missing 80-year-old Rochester man found

UPDATE: Rochester police are reporting that Mr. McNish has been located safe and sound, and was returned home via taxi.

The Rochester City Police Department has issued a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert regarding the disappearance of Leroy McNish, an 80-year-old adult with dementia.

McNish may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on GreenLane Drive in the City of Rochester, at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, and is believed to be on foot.

McNish is 5’09”, weighs 120 lbs, has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen this man or have any information on his whereabouts call the Rochester City Police Department at (585)-428-7210, or 911.