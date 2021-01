Another day of tame winter weather on Tuesday for Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Temperatures will top out in the lower 30s with plenty of clouds and nothing more than a few widely scattered flurries.

Limited lake-effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie later tonight. These bands will largely be weak, not producing much more than a local inch or two of snow primarily well west and southwest of Rochester. Some of the bands will sit over downtown Buffalo through the overnight and will require a shovel in that region with minor accumulations extending over into Batavia and Genesee County.