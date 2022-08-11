ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced they are searching for a missing child — 18-year-old Isaiah Cooper — from Rochester who is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

Witnesses told police that Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue in the city at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.

Cooper is described as a black male standing at 5’10” and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

Police encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.