Misleading Flyer distributed to voters days before the primary election

Rochester, NY (WROC)- A flyer was distributed to voters in the Rochester area, telling voters who to vote for in county legislature and city court elections. It also tells people to only vote for one city court judge.

That’s highly misleading to city court candidate Van White.

“I think that it’s important that the community understand that they have a choice for two city court judges, not one but two,” said Van White, city court candidate.

The flyer indicates it was paid for by the Concerned Citizens PAC, a political action committee.

A quick web search doesn’t show any websites for the group. We wanted to know who the group was and turned to the Board of Elections page. Financial disclosure reports show that the PAC has given a bulk of its money to democratic assemblyman David Gantt. News 8 reached out to Gantt but have not heard back.

The last donation to the group came in a couple of years ago from Friends of Lovely Warren for more than four-thousand dollars.

White and another city court candidate, Mark Muoio, were concerned about the origins of the flyer but wanted to focus on its impact.

“Some people have been a little bit confused about how many people they can vote for or, honestly sometimes they wonder who’s running, that’s one of the main questions I get is to list my, the opponents,” said Mark Muoio, city court candidate.

“It’s what they call in the business of politics bullet voting,” said White.

In total there are there are 6 candidates going for 2 seats in city court. Other races in the primary election this year include seats in county executive, county legislators, Rochester city council, and Rochester city school board.

Polls open June 25 from 12-9pm.