AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AMTHURSDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

The much advertised "change for the cooler" has arrived. cold front made its way through Western New York just before sunrise. Little to no rain was observed with its passage but a distinct shift in the wind direction certainly was with the breeze coming in from the northwest. That flow will promote some cloud development across the area as it is an upslope flow. That said, the air will be much drier later this afternoon which should allow for more breaks of sunshine. Temperatures today will be a solid 10 degrees lower today with highs into the middle 70s. This will be a much welcomed change especially for those who don't like the heat and humidity.Tonight brings patchy clouds and starlight and a very large drop in humidity with those northwesterly winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s in Rochester. The coolest areas overnight will be in locales south of the Thruway. It will be a bit milder closer to Lake Ontario.The feel of Fall will be with us Friday as some very cool air aloft moves in with an area of High pressure at the surface. Temperatures climb only into the lower 70s by the afternoon under near full sunshine. Expect some southern valleys to check in with lows in the upper 40s with afternoon highs only in the 60s. WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Canadian sourced High pressure settling in for the weekend will guarantee a true Fall feel from hilltop to lakeshore. The cool flow of air over the relatively warmer waters of both lakes Erie and Ontario will allow for cumulus clouds to form each afternoon Saturday and Sunday after some patchy fog forms in some of our valleys. Temperatures Saturday will top out right around 70, which is definitely below mid to late August standards. It will be a perfect weekend for anything outdoors. Expect a slight bump in the temperature department on Sunday as we hold onto the blue sky. Don't forget sunscreen this weekend!