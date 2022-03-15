WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A small earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning in Wyoming County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake registered a magnitude 2.6, which is just large enough that it might have been felt by humans. Damage is not typical associated with earthquakes this small.

The USGS pinpointed the earthquake about 4 miles south of Warsaw. Here is a map of where the earthquake happened.

According to the USGS database, this was the largest of the three earthquakes they recorded in Western New York over the past year.

The largest earthquake they have on record in Western New York was a magnitude 4.7 quake near Corfu in August 1929. An M 4.3 earthquake was recorded in Niagara County in October 1857, while Attica had quakes measuring 4.3 and 4.1 in 1966 and 1967, respectively.

A July 1873 earthquake measuring 4.5 earned a front-page note in the New York Times, although the quake was later pinpointed closer to Welland, Ontario.

The closest earthquakes ever recorded to the City of Buffalo, according to USGS records, were an M 3.0 in the Town of Tonawanda in May 1995 and an M 2.3 that occurred under Lake Erie west of Blasdell in July 2007. Residents reported feeling the ground shake from the 1995 earthquake.

Many bigger earthquakes have been felt in the region, though they originated farther away. An M 5.0 earthquake near Montreal in 2010 was felt in Buffalo and described at the time as “the second largest experienced in this region in the last 22 years.”