Millions of bees are now permanent residents at Rochester Regional Health hospitals

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The honey bee continues to struggle as environmental stressors are growing. Experts say that it is vital to keep a strong bee population in order to sustain a high-quality food production to feed a growing human population. The Rochester Regional Health Sustainability department is working to help support the bee population by expanding hives to all their hospitals.

The first hive was on top of Unity Hospital in Rochester. That was installed in 2019. This year the project was expanded to every hospital under the Rochester Regional Health umbrella. That includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, and United Memorial Medical Center. There are around two million bees combined between all the roofs.