ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families of those who serve or have served in the military and are expecting were provided necessities at an annual community baby shower.

Blue Star Mothers of Rochester organized materials for 20 local soon-to-be moms who are in families of military, active duty, reserves, and veterans, gifts such as diapers, baby clothing, and other supplies and accessories.

Rochester stores, organizations, as well as individuals in the community, developed the food and supplies for the event through money and gift cards given to Blue Star Mothers of Rochester. An Amazon wish list set up by the Blue Star Mothers of Rochester also received anonymous donations.

President of the Blue Star Mothers of Rochester Amy Vanderwerken says this is a great way to give baby showers to those who may not be able to, due to the lack of family in the area.

“One time when somebody said they were pregnant and they wouldn’t be able to have a baby shower because they didn’t have any family around,” Vanderwerken said. “So, we thought, this is something that we can do.”

The Blue Star Mothers of Rochester is always accepting donations. For more information, click the link here.