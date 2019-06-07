Midtown Eats opens for the season

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) - Midtown Eats opened for the first time this season on Thursday for its lunch hours.

They were open until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be open Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for dinner.

You can expect food from favorites like Ludwig's Cafe, Eat Greek and Agatina's among others.

Friday, June 7 is the last day to experience this event in June.

It all takes place at Midtown Commons on Elm Street in Rochester.