ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fourty-four students from Midlakes Schools, and 44 World War II veterans — all 88 young and old met at the Rochester Greater International Airport to take a flight to visit the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans.

Local Vets are getting ready to board an @AmericanAir flight to New Orleans to visit the WW II museum. The Gary Sinise Foundation made it all possible along with American Airlines. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/63aY7Xl4MF — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 9, 2019

The event was called “Soaring Valor” from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

It’s a chance for veterans to be invigorated, and for students to learn from a previous generation.