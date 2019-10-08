Microplastics are in all drinking water

Plastic is everywhere and one local lab is using filters that show it is in everything. Every sip of water, whether it is from tap or bottled water, all has plastic in it. That includes water that is in soda, in beer and any other drink.

University of Rochester Graduate student Daniel Ahmed is putting water through a tiny filter that takes several minutes for just a few ounces. They test all different sources.

“The first set of experiments I ever ran was with tap water at the third-floor water drinking fountain,” said Ahmed. “That’s where I go to fill up my water bottle every single day.”

When this water is filtered by these filters, the microplastics are revealed. The filters are made of silicon and from the Rochester company called SiMPore Inc.

The plastic is about five times smaller than a grain of sand. Greg Madejski, Post-doctoral associate for biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester says the science is so new that there is no evidence of human harm, but plastic can absorb microbes that are then released in the body during digestion.

“We have seen the accumulation in animals,” said Madejski “We can see it migrate into different organ systems. Nothing has been shown in humans yet.”

Madejski says one day they may be able to get these filters to a large scale. As of right now the project analyzes water along the path from Hemlock Lake to Rochester.

The funding from this program is from the National Institutes of Health in combination with SiMPore Inc.

About five million tons of plastic will be produced in the next decade and advice from these scientists would be to continue to reduce, reuse, and recycle.