Mia Foundation helping dogs born with birth defects

For Sue and Gary Rogers Mia was their world but the family dog, which suffered from a cleft palate, died of complications of the defect.

The Rogers were devastated but Sue was also determined to help other animals in need. Through the Mia Foundation, the Rogers have taken in hundreds of animals over the years, mostly dogs, which would not typically find homes.

They need surgery, or lifetime care that many families are not able to provide. Recently the Mia Foundation has expanded and taken in birds, including a turkey chick with a beak deformity.

“After she passed away we had all of this knowledge and I wanted to never put another dog through what we put Mia through and I never wanted to put another person through what I went through,” said Mia Foundation Founder Sue Rogers. “It’s very expensive for the surgeries and your average family doesn’t have the money. So that’s where we come in, and we can provide the surgeries and find them great home.”

The Mia Foundation took in 13 new pets last week alone.

If you would like to support the cause, or even give a furry friend a forever home, click here for more information.