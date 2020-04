Mostly clear skies have taken over this afternoon as surface high pressure keeps any precipitation away. Unfortunately, the high originated from Canada so temperatures are running more than 10° below normal with a bit of a breeze. Clear skies overnight will help drop temperatures, but as the high slides further south it will allow warm air to enter back into Western New York and lows will be more manageable, in the middle 30s.

The first half of Sunday will be pleasant with some sun and highs in the middle 50s. A cold front will loom from the West and increase clouds later in the day. This front will bring a few rain showers by Sunday evening that, as temperatures drop, could transition to a bit of wet snow showers early Monday morning. Good news is that it will not last long and we bounce back on Monday with a bit of sun and highs around 50°.