ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday was busy for RG&E workers, as well as businesses and homeowners who were hit hard Sunday when record-breaking winds whipped through the region.

The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta had to be closed down for several hours due to an outage, along with other businesses in the area.

Winds had reached upwards of 70 mph, breaking records, and also causing dangerous situations for drivers with street lights being knocked out, trees falling and more.

RG&E officials tell News8 during the peak of Sunday’s winds, there were about 37,000 customers who lost power.

While progress was made throughout the day Monday, it takes time to restore power.

“Our first priority is to make the community safe so our crews focus a lot on making sure that we take care of any downed electrical equipment and wires that have come down and so that’s the first priority because that could actually seriously injure somebody,” says Julio Saenz, Manager of Corporate Communications with RG&E.

News8 was told the western part of the region was hit the hardest in areas like Parma & Greece. According to the RG&E map, power restoration for most residential locations will be 11:30 p.m.

The City of Rochester and the American Red Cross partnered to open the David F. Gantt R-Center on North Street as a temporary emergency shelter for the 150 city residents without power Monday evening. RTS is providing free bus fare to those headed to the R-Center.