ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Our Lady of Mercy senior and musician Isabel Ament put on a concert Wednesday evening as part of her capstone project — with funds directly benefiting those on the ground in Ukraine.

“(Music) pieces that bring to mind love and friendship,” said Ament.

This was all quite personal. Isabel’s close Ukrainian friend Maria — who was a student of the cello at the Eastman School of Music was a casualty of the war.

“It was, you feel your gut just fall,” she said on receiving the phone call last year.

In the first days of the war, Maria was helping children into a bomb shelter.

“She was killed in a white phosphorous bombing in Mariupol during the siege. She was 19 years old,” said Ament.

Isabel said it’s hard to believe that 18 months later, this awful war is still going on.

“What we’re hoping to do here is just to remind people of unity and love and we need to appreciate the Ukrainian community and Ukrainian culture, especially in a city like Rochester,” she said.

The money raised will be given to ‘Roc Maidan’, a charity donating goods directly on the ground in Ukraine.

“People are used to the war by now. That is the problem,” said Elena Dilai with Roc Maidan. She said this concert is a reminder of those still suffering in an unjust war.

“Once people are reminded, they are very eager to help,” said Dilai.

Ament is hoping her bond with Maria — and the music — can inspire folks to continue to give aid for a conflict with no clear end in sight.

“We’re here now and it’s still happening. And it’s happening all over the world,” she said.