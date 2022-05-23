MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer near Walworth Road in Wayne County.

According to New York State Police, the incident involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer. The minivan driver was the sole occupant and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

News 8 crew members at the location say they saw a Mercy Flight helicopter leaving the scene of the crash. Police later confirmed the driver was transported via Mercy Flight.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The crash is still under investigation, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

New York State Police issued a traffic alert shortly after 9:30 a.m. via Twitter, saying in part:

The State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury accident at the intersection of Macedon Center Road and Walworth Road in Macedon.

Authorities have closed off access to Macedon Center and Walworth Road.

— eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 23, 2022

