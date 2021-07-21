Mercy Flight called after horse and buggy crash in Yates County

BENTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy in Yates County.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a car and a horse and buggy crashed around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Route 14A and North Main Street in the Town of Benton.

Mercy Flight was called in to take a number of injured people from the scene. The extent of those injuries are not known at this point.

North Avenue is currently closed from Penn Yan to Clark Road in Benton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.