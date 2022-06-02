ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has launched a new program called Bigs with Badges in an effort to foster connections between Rochester youth and law enforcement.

The program is being run in partnership with the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office, and is part of an ongoing effort to foster these connections.

In 2019, Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a partnership with both the Rochester and Geneva police departments called Bigs in Blue, assigning a “big,” a member of law enforcement, with a “little,” an at-risk child or teen in the Rochester area.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester is a nonprofit mentoring network that focuses on at-risk youth to help foster social skills, confidence, educational goals, and more.

Mentors at the program will spend time at their littles’ schools twice a month during school lunches.

“We look forward to having our deputies serve as mentors and are thrilled to have the opportunity to

make a difference in our community,” Monroe County Sherriff Todd Baxter stated in a press release.

Bigs with Badges helps make connections with many areas of law enforcement, including volunteers, highway patrol, FBI officers, corrections officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, visit their website.