Mental Health Association of Rochester reopens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mental Health Association of Rochester held a grand reopening Wednesday for their life skills building on Goodman Street.

The location offers employment assistance, peer groups and mental wellness workshops.

“We have added additional workshop rooms, we’ve added a computer lab, a classroom space all designed to be able to help assist individuals in their daily needs, such as employment benefits and basic food abilities of resource connections to be able to help our community,” said Mary Russo, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of Rochester.

The Mental Health Association has been serving the Rochester Community for over 30 years.