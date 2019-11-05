Memorial service announced for RPD officer Manny Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department, and the family of officer Manny Ortiz, is extending an invite to the entire community to attend a memorial service in his honor.

The even will take place this Friday at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Convention Center. Parking will be available in the South Avenue parking garage.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the GoFundMe set up by the Rochester Police Foundation to set up a scholarship fund for his children.

Ortiz, a 22-year veteran of the department, died Saturday night in what the Monroe County Sheriff and Rochester Police Chief described as a “tragic accident.” Ortiz was on his way into work Saturday evening when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh, which caused his personal vehicle to crash into a ravine off Empire Boulevard, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many in the community are mourning the loss of officer Ortiz and many shared stories about the impact he made in the area:

“He was always willing to do what was asked of him, and he will always be remembered for that,” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said Monday.