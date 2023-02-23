ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is not something Anthony Mazurkiewicz would have wanted.

His son Brad Jamison said his father ran from recognition.

“He sold himself short on the acknowledgments, as a lot of first responders do,” Jamison said.

But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen.

“Not only memorialize him, but tell a tale for everyone who is in that line of work,” Jamison said.

Mazurkiewicz was at work July 21, 2022 when he was shot to death. His death was followed by a massive public funeral and miles-long procession.

On that day, we learned something about Mazurkiewicz’s dedication to his family, friends and community.

“He was first and foremost, a great father,” Jamison says. “Hilarious comes to mind, quick witted, hard working, lifted up a lot of people around him and that was his thing.”

Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna wants people to all that about him for years to come. That’s why there’s an effort underway to built a memorial the town where he lived to honor him.

“It was a terrible tragedy,” Hanna said. “Our town was really quite affected. Not only was Tony a resident of the Town of Perinton, and a police officer, his wife also worked for the town in the parks department. It was a family member for us.”

Hanna doesn’t know what it will look like or where it will go, but does know it will happen, even thought Jamison says his father wouldn’t want this kind of recognition.

It’s also something that help his community remember him — and his sacrifice.