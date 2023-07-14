ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, a memorial was held for a man known in the Rochester community for his efforts combating senseless violence.

Arun Gandhi co-founded the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in Rochester with his wife. He died back in May in India.

Gandhi —a journalist, activist and a beloved mentor – took to prisons, schools and even traveled the world – bringing with him nonviolent tools and dialogue. He also wrote numerous books on the topic, including his bestselling 2017 book ‘The Gift of Anger.’