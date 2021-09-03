Memorial drive honors 13 killed in Afghanistan

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Gates community members gathered for a memorial service to honor 13 service members killed last week in bombings outside an airport in Kabul.

Thirteen cars drove for 13 minutes to residents and put American flags in the group to honor the lives lost. The drive started on Chili Avenue at the parking lot of Ferrari Pizza Bar at 6 p.m.

Organizer and vets say it’s the least they could do.

“It’s been a rough, rough week for all the veterans. I’m a veteran myself and it’s been a rough week so the least we can do is to show unity and then drive around for 13 minutes. We’re going to have thirteen flags and we’re going to do a moment of silence. Again, this is dedicated to the fallen soldiers,” Reyita Perez said. “Any veterans out there, stay strong.”