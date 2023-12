ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — A man killed while crossing the street with his dog in Rochester is being honored by one local artist in the community.

That artist is now dedicating this mural to Edgar Santa-Cruz who was known by many in the community as a hardworking, respectful man who did everything to help those on the margins of society.

Local artist and friend of Edgar, Chloe Smith spoke about her decision to create this mural to honor him.