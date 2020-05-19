1  of  74
Memorial Day Weekend means a rush toward marinas as boaters take advantage of the weather

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the sun emerges and temperatures crest 70 degrees ahead of the unofficial start of boating season, many are heading toward Lake Ontario and marinas are preparing for the rush. Empty docks won’t be empty for long as people look for outdoor activities ahead of Memorial Day. Many use this weekend as the one to get their boat in the water. 

“It’s been a little difficult with the snow and the rain,” said Allison Mayer, owner of Mayer’s Marina in Webster. Her crew have been preparing the marina for what should be a big weekend as the forecast calls for sun and warmth.  

This is much different than last year as there was significant flooding. 

“People don’t like the flooding, they don’t like walking through water, they don’t like the speed restrictions especially,” said Mayer. 

She said it will be important this year to respect the rules of social distancing and boating safety. 

Marinas are pushing for responsible boating — no joining boats, wearing masks, and ditching niceties of helping others and socializing at the dock. This is all to avoid the worst case scenario, forced closures.

