ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first Memorial Day in two years — that many are saying feels like a true return to normal: the parades, the bar-be-ques, and togetherness.

Even with higher costs all around, the public it seemed — just wanted to get out.

Martin Paz and his buddies were playing frisbee — they haven’t really been out for Memorial Day in two years; he said. “With this weather and the holiday, it’s just great. I think we’re not alone.”

Definitely not. At a glance, Ontario Beach and Durand Eastman Parks likely saw huge throngs of folks compared to the last two years.

One group of sunbathers says right now, nothing beats it. “It feels a lot better. I feel like we’re able to do more things and…”, said Anna Zaczek, “Not be in the house,” said her friend Demi Deward, completing her thought.

Young Keoni agrees. “It feels good ’cause I don’t have to sit in the house all day and watch TV,” she says with a bunch of kite fliers around her.

Jaylian Wilson marched in a parade earlier. She feels it’s important to honor those who have fallen in battle and those who have served. “My mom’s friend was actually in the military,” she said.

For two lovebirds today — it was all about getting some extra color.

“I’m already dark but I want to get like ‘mocha mocha’” said Timea Penson. “Yeah she wants to get ‘mocha mocha’” said her companion Doreon Anderson. “He’s trying to get a little ‘mocha caramel’” joked Penson.

No doubt many have noticed the cost of everything going up. That didn’t stop Willie Dunning, a father of eight — from giving his family the best picnic in two years.

“Hey, we still gotta live. We can’t just be stuck at home with daddy playing broke. I got a little money I gotta come out here and do a little something with them,” said Dunning.

Above all, it just came down to re-connecting over the simple things. Malton and Brian got to the park at 8 a.m. to start grilling for their entire family. The freedom to do so means that much more this year.

“It’s better. You’re able to go outside. You’re able to go outside!” said Ashford.

“Freedom. Freedom. It means kicking your feet up,” said Jones.