Members of local law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:32 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The law enforcement torch run to benefit Special Olympics New York kicked off early Friday morning. 

Around 60 torch runs are taking place around the state leading up to the Special Olympics New York Summer Games. The games will be held in Dutchess County, June 14-15.

More than 200 members of local law enforcement, Special Olympics New York athletes and supporters participated in the run. 

 


 

