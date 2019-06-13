Members of law enforcement gather for “Canine Week”

Law enforcement canine teams from across the state and Rochester convened in Oriskany, New York for the inaugural “Canine Week” training exercise on Thursday.

Teams respond to a series of complex incidents to test and train the groups’ capabilities.

Scenarios are modeled after real-world encounters K9 teams can have in the field, including explosive detection.

Many of the canines participating are also trained in protection for officers on patrol.

One of the Rochester K9 unit officers there praised the importance of training exercises like these.

“We can do a lot of training in the city of Rochester, but this is nice to work with the different agencies and try different things we don’t normally do. So, I would say it’s pretty important. I think all K9 officers should get an opportunity to come out here and do this,” said Rochester K9 Officer Aaron Eyrich.

The canine teams will finish up their week of training on Friday.