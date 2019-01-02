Mega Millions winning ticket sold in New York State

CBS NY - One lucky person is starting off the new year on the right foot after winning the $425 Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in the Town of Oyster Bay, according to the New York Lottery's official website.

That's in Nassau County, on Long Island.

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in its history, after the December 28 drawing named no big winners. Mega Millions says that the cash option for this jackpot is $254.6 million.

This is the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year, but only one other -- in 2008 -- has had a winner.