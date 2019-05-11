C-3PO gives birth to Padme, Leia, and Rey in Clifton Springs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - February 20th was not a typical day at Will-O-Crest Farm in Clifton Springs. The dairy farm welcomed a set of healthy triplet calves courtesy of a mother cow named C-3PO.

An open house on Saturday finally allowed the public to see the triplets. Those who attended got the opportunity to take photos with the triplets, get milk from Ontario County Dairy Princesses, and more family fun.

Triplets are a rare occurrence in the dairy farming world. The odds for all heifer (female) triplets can range anywhere between 1 in 40,000 to 1 in 400,000, according to a report from the University of Illinois.

The trio’s mother had given birth to twins previously.

In keeping consistent with the Star Wars theme, the triplets were named Padme, Leia, and Rey by friends of Will-O-Crest through a contest on the farm’s Facebook page.

The farm is located on County Road 27.

Pictures courtesy the American Dairy Association North East.