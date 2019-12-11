Meet the Amerks: Zach Redmond

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Amerks are off to another quality start. They have the fourth best record in the league.

This year you’ll get the chance to meet the guys on a bit more personal level. Just about every Tuesday it’ll be one Amerk, one story.

This week’s Amerk is defense man Zach Redmond.

Veteran defender Redmond has always been a fan favorite, but life wasn’t always easy for the Eddie Shore Award Winner. Back when he was 15, he had to overcome a stroke where he had to relearn how to walk and talk.

In 2013, he recovered from a severed artery. Both of these nearly career ending injuries changed Redmond’s perspective on both life and the game of hockey.

“With both of them, it was kind of like i had to take a long week and decide if this is what I wanted to do and weigh my options, but after that week was up I was like ‘I gotta keep playing’,” said Redmond. “At the end of the day, you’re doing what you love to do. I’ve been doing it since I was four. To do it and be able to provide for my family is special. A great place to play and they’ve been here forever. The tradition is very evident. As soon as I was traded here, it was welcoming. Being able to connect with the fans the last few years has been great. There’s people I talk to almost every game on the way into the locker. At fan events and everything, you develop relationships and it’s been really fun.”

It’s a different kind of season for Redmond as he and his wife welcomed a baby girl back in May.

When asked if she, too, would take up hockey he said, “You know, I’ll get her a pair of skates and we’ll go from there.”

