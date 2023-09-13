ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the November induction, the National Toy Hall of Fame has unveiled its finalists for the class of 2023.
Only a handful of these toys will make the cut:
- Baseball cards
- Battleship
- Bingo
- Bop it
- Cabbage Patch Kids
- Choose Your Own Adventure books
- Connect 4
- Ken
- Little Tykes Cozy Coupes
- Nerf Toys
- Slime
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Last fall’s inductees:
- top
- Lite-Brite
- Masters of the Universe
The National Toy Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and “recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period.” Final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and other individuals who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery throughout their lives and careers.
Every year, there is also a fan nomination every year for finalists, and you can vote for an inductee here.
The Strong says The National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have “engaged and delighted multiple generations.” Criteria for induction include:
- Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered)
- Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations)
- Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play)
- and Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design)