Medal of Honor Recipient greets the veterans of Honor Flight Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six times a year at the Greater Rochester International Airport, hundreds turn out to welcome the veterans who fly on Honor Flight.

For the organization’s 68th mission on Sunday, these aging veterans were also greeted by Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia.

The Honor Flight hub in Rochester is one of the strongest in the country. Bellavia says the community goes above and beyond to give back, every time they come together to thank those who serve.

“I look into the future every time I see one of these guys,” says Bellavia. “They’re where I was 50 years ago, 70 years ago. What it is is giving back to the community.”

Bellavia, a Western New York native, was the focus of a White House ceremony this summer when he became the first living soldier of the Iraq War to receive the Medal of Honor, for his heroism in the battle of Fallujah in 2004.

Some want him to run for elected office, but Bellavia says he’s focused on his work as a veterans’ advocate.

“I’m really just focused on doing what I can right now for the army and veterans, and Honor Flight gives me the opportunity to do all of that,” he said. “Honor Flight is pretty special”

Bellavia encourages people to volunteer for Honor Flight, which takes aging veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials in their honor. For more information, click here.