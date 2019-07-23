Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia to be welcomed home in Batavia

Editor’s note: App users have reported the video has not been able to load. If you’re accessing this story through the News 8 WROC app and would like to see the live stream, visit our website.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia is being welcomed home on Tuesday afternoon and we are streaming it live.

Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia is being presented with the key to the city today at Batavia City Hall 🔑🇺🇸 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7o8JeL2Y0B — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) July 23, 2019

Bellavia was presented with the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military award for valor, on June 25.

Bellavia was leading a squad in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah in November 2004. The White House says that after Bellavia helped his platoon escape fire, he entered a house and killed at least four insurgents who were firing rocket-propelled grenades.

Bellavia, who left the Army in 2005, has been awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

He is the first living Iraq veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.

A group of western New York Republicans are also courting Bellavia to run for Congress.