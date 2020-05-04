Meat shortages: What to expect from grocery stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jon Gonzalez of Hegedorns is navigating the current meat shortage.

“It’s been stressful for this whole run,” Gonzalez said Monday.

Gonzalez said Hegedorns is stocked for the most part, except for some specific items.

“Meat, pork, especially it’s causing some fluctuations in price you think it’s coming and it’s not there, then a lot of people come in to buy it and they get disappointed,” Gonzalez said.

He says there’s not much they can do about it.

“We have a bunch of different suppliers so we just try to get in as much as we can to help out our customer,” Gonzalez said.

He said the shortage could be because meat production facilities are closing due to COVID-19 cases in employees, and there are other factors.

“A lot of people are loading up their freezers and doing things to that nature to get them through this time and cooking at home more so it’s just changing what we eat and that has an effect on things,” said Gonzalez.

Other grocery stores like Tops are limiting how much meat people can buy. Tops limits shoppers to two packages of beef, pork and chicken.

Wegmans has similar practices in place

“[We] started encouraging customers to prioritize their needs and limit all meat department purchases,” a Wegmans spokesperson told News 8. “This has allowed us to better manage our inventory and meet the needs of as many customers as possible.”

Hegedorns said meat availability changes daily, so staff are coming together and doing the best they can.

“For the moment everybody’s trying to rally together and I’m just really impressed with all our people here and what they’re able to endure,” Gonzalez added.

Hegedorns says it might limit how much meat customers can buy in the future.