1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Meat shortages: What to expect from grocery stores

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jon Gonzalez of Hegedorns is navigating the current meat shortage.

“It’s been stressful for this whole run,” Gonzalez said Monday.

 Gonzalez said Hegedorns is stocked for the most part, except for some specific items.

“Meat, pork, especially it’s causing some fluctuations in price you think it’s coming and it’s not there, then a lot of people come in to buy it and they get disappointed,” Gonzalez said.

He says there’s not much they can do about it. 

“We have a bunch of different suppliers so we just try to get in as much as we can to help out our customer,” Gonzalez said.

He said the shortage could be because meat production facilities are closing due to COVID-19 cases in employees, and there are other factors.

“A lot of people are loading up their freezers and doing things to that nature to get them through this time and cooking at home more so it’s just changing what we eat and that has an effect on things,” said Gonzalez.

Other grocery stores like Tops are limiting how much meat people can buy.  Tops limits shoppers to two packages of beef, pork and chicken.

Wegmans has similar practices in place

“[We] started encouraging customers to prioritize their needs and limit all meat department purchases,” a Wegmans spokesperson told News 8.  “This has allowed us to better manage our inventory and meet the needs of as many customers as possible.”

Hegedorns said meat availability changes daily, so staff are coming together and doing the best they can. 

 “For the moment everybody’s trying to rally together and I’m just really impressed with all our people here and what they’re able to endure,” Gonzalez added.

Hegedorns says it might limit how much meat customers can buy in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss