Measles wreaks havoc on the immune system

A new study done on children with measles shows the virus may be even more harmful than first thought. Doctors say measles may stop your body from fighting other diseases.

The New York State Department of Health confirmed seven cases of measles in Monroe County since the outbreak started. As this continues to be a problem, more studies are showing how important the vaccine is for people.

The study explains how measles can damage the immune system by erasing the body’s memory of potential immunities to other diseases and is able to quantify it.

“It showed that in children that got the measles,” said Dr. Emil Lesho, Infections disease expert at Rochester General Hospital, “Their immune system was pretty badly damaged. It was damaged to the extent of up to almost 75 percent.”

Viral infections, Bacterial infections, and even other immunizations like tetanus could be wiped out from the measles outbreak. Some scientists say while they expected the compromised immune system, they were surprised by how significant the damage was and how long the impact lasted.