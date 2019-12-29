Measles reported in U.S. airports, Rochester airport ready to implement protocol if needed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Health officials in five United States cities are raising alarms after reports of passengers sick with the measles were confirmed at their airports.

The Greater Rochester International Airport is operating as normal, but say they are on standby as a potential measle outbreak could be spreading through U.S. airports.

“Right now we have not been contacted by any health organization. That would be the state department of health or the center for disease control, CDC, as far as any interaction here in Rochester,” said Andy Moore, Director of aviation at the Rochester International Airport.

Airports in these cities have confirmed that people infected with measles traveled through their airports, potentially infecting others;

Over 1,000 cases of measles have been confirmed so far this year. According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the highest number in 25 years.

In September of this year, Monroe County officials confirmed a case of measles in a person who traveled through the region.

The ROC International Airport implemented its disease protocol then and say that, as well as simple things passengers can do, could stop the spread of infection.

“We do work very closely in partnership with the state department of health, the county department of health and then the center for disease control as far as proper protocols and guidelines,” said Moore.

“Just comes down to common sense. If somebody’s coughing or whatever maybe stay a little bit away from them. But certainly, washing your hand and that general hygiene is the best way to go about preventing any illness that you may get,” said Moore.

According to the Center for Disease Control, this year has had the highest number of measles cases reported in the U.S. since 1992. They report more than 75% of the cases this year are linked to recent outbreaks in New York.

The Center for disease control recommends the measles vaccine for all children and adults.