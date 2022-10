ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday on Chili Avenue near Sherwood Avenue.

The RPD says Chili Avenue between Thurston Road and Depew Street will remain closed during the investigation. Some surrounding side streets in that stretch off of Chili Avenue have limited access, as well, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.