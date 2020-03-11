MCSO warns of new phone scams targeting elderly people

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several scams targeting elderly folks in the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, in one scam the caller pretends to be a sheriff’s deputy. The caller tells the person answering the phone there’s an open case against them and to avoid arrest, the person must pay a fine.

The office said it would never demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public.

“If you have someone older in our family, our request is that you please have a conversation and educate them about some of the issues that we have going on,” Sgt. Matthew Battone said. “Normally with our older population, they’re very trusting which is a great quality but sometimes we need to start asking those questions and make sure we’re doing the proactive thing.”