MCSO warns of new phone scams targeting elderly people

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several scams targeting elderly folks in the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, in one scam the caller pretends to be a sheriff’s deputy. The caller tells the person answering the phone there’s an open case against them and to avoid arrest, the person must pay a fine.

The office said it would never demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public.

“If you have someone older in our family, our request is that you please have a conversation and educate them about some of the issues that we have going on,” Sgt. Matthew Battone said. “Normally with our older population, they’re very trusting which is a great quality but sometimes we need to start asking those questions and make sure we’re doing the proactive thing.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss