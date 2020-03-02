MCSO: 15 overdoses, 4 fatalities over the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 15 overdoses over the weekend, four of which were fatal.

“We have none of them are under the same roof so it’s not like we can say they purchased the same drugs,” Deputy Mike Favata said.

Favata, who is part of the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, said the victims were all different ages, different places and as of now it doesn’t seem there is any connection between them.

“The enforcement side right now is equally important — arresting the people who are dealing this.”

Favata said they may have about 4 overdoses a weekend, but it’s rare to have this many fatalities in such a short period of time. “I don’t remember have anywhere near 15 in such a short time.”

The investigation into these overdoses are ongoing.

“We have some of the best treatments out there, but it’s getting the people who are battling addiction to them. We can arrest every drug dealer in the world, and more will come.”

Favata encouraged those who need help battling addiction or who know someone who is, to seek the resources available in our community.

“If you have someone that you know is struggling with a any form of addiction, get them help. Go to our website, all the resources that we work with are all listed there. These people, again in that community do a wonderful job following up. “

Earlier this year, the Monroe County Heroin Task released the opioid overdose numbers for 2019 and they were improving.

At the end of 2019, there was 839 opioid overdoses and 127 fatalities. That compares with 2018 when there was 1133 overdoses and 166 fatalities.