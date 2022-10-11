ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of unprecedented violence in the city of Rochester, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is putting in more hours to assist the Rochester Police Department.

MCSO is seeking help from the county to cover some of the costs for its patrols, amounting to $100,000.

Monroe County Undersheriff Brown estimates the percentage of homicide victims in Monroe County is up roughly 150 percent.

“Not to mention in the middle to late afternoon, we have a 3-year-old shot at a Valero in a car seat. These are unprecedented times. Violence in the city right now is so bad that people are afraid to go out, and who can blame them?” said Undersheriff Brown.

The continued surge in violence is requiring significant overtime for MCSO. Brown says they’ve spent nearly $150,000 in overtime costs since the start of summer.

“Deputies are going through a lot right now. They’re working extremely hard. They’re working a lot. As people are dying and as we have victims, it’s really stressing all community resources,” said Brown.

Brown says while the overtime is adding to the workload, it’s not taking away from it nor stretching patrols in other areas.

As MCSO continues its partnership, Brown makes one message clear.

“What we really could use is when we catch people committing violent crime for them to stay in jail, so we don’t have to catch them multiple times,” said Brown.

Undersheriff Brown also says MCSO will be adding approximately 30 deputies to the ranks by the end of the month. He says it’s a major increase to help ease some of the staffing burdens.

The Monroe County legislature is expected to discuss the funding for approval at Tuesday night’s meeting.