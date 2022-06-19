PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two juveniles who were last seen on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford on Saturday evening. Deputies say Camille Pross is 5’2″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white baseball jersey, blue jean shorts and black crocs.

Briawnna Pross is 5’4″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.